Forty-four sports associations accept direct applications

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Forty-four sports associations have agreed to accept membership applications from individuals since the legislature passed an amendment to the National Sports Act (國民體育法), the Sports Administration said yesterday.

The amendment to the National Sports Act was promulgated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sept. 20, the agency said, adding that the amendment requires sports associations to revise their organizational rules, hold board elections and accept individual members within six months of the amendment’s promulgation.

To help the associations comply with the new regulations, the agency said that it has been accepting applications from individual members on behalf of different sports associations during the first half of the six-month period, so that the associations have adequate time to revise their rules.

Tomorrow is the last day that people can file their applications with the agency, it said.

As 28 associations are still revising their organizational rules, these associations can request to have their application deadlines extended by no more than a week after the revised rules are approved by the Sports Administration, the agency said.

It added that associations requesting longer extensions would need to consult with the agency first.

Between tomorrow and March 20, the associations can start reviewing the applications given to them through the agency, it said.

Associations that said they would take over the applications that the agency has accepted on their behalf include the Chinese Taipei Football Association, the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association and the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association, the agency said.

However, the sports associations for basketball, gymnastics, shooting, weightlifting, taekwondo and athletics have yet to indicate that they would follow suit, it said.

The final list of associations that would accept applications would be announced on Thursday, the agency said.

As of Saturday, the Chinese Taipei Football Association had the greatest number of individuals applying to join, at 11,981 people, followed by the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association (11,232 people) and the Chinese Taipei Swimming Association (9,434 people), it said.