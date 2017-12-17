Home / Taiwan News
Largest-ever haul of drugs found off Penghu, police say

Staff writer, with CNA

The Penghu District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday revealed that law enforcement personnel had found the biggest-ever haul of drugs in the county’s history on Friday.

Police seized 20 bricks — or 506kg — of ephedrine on board the Chinese vessel Min Long Yu 60894, lead prosecutor Liu Shih-kuo (劉仕國) said.

The batch of ephedrine, a level 4 drug and an ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine, is estimated to have a market value of NT$100 million (US$3.33 million), Liu said.

Police said they detained the five crew members for questioning over the source of the drugs as part of an ongoing crackdown on the area drug trade.

