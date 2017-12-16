Diplomat is found guilty of corruption, but spared prison

Staff writer, with CNA

A former Taiwanese diplomat found guilty of corruption was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for three years, and was deprived of his political rights for a year, according to a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Lin Wen-ho (林文和) was guilty of embezzling money from his entertainment expenses when he was serving as the deputy consul-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu from January 2014 to May 2015, the verdict said.

Lin fabricated documents to make it look like he was hosting meetings and dinners with US government and business officials, when the money was spent on non-official purposes, such as treating Taiwanese students studying abroad to dinner or paying the travel expenses of people he knew, the verdict said.

He did this on seven different occasions and collected a total of US$2,650 from the office’s entertainment fund, the verdict said.

The Supreme Court said that it had reduced Lin’s sentence, which for a corruption case is usually seven years or more in prison, because he confessed about the crime and it was a relatively small amount of money.