Universiade among top googled words

Staff writer, with CNA

Universiade, Pokemon Go and iPhone 8 were among the most-searched keywords in Taiwan this year, according to Google’s Year in Search 2017 list released on Wednesday.

The Summer Universiade, which took place in August in Taipei, was a huge attraction this year, making shidayun (世大運, universiade) the most-searched word of the year.

The universiade was also this year’s most searched issue, with local athletes who stood out during the Games becoming some of the year’s most-searched athletes, including track star Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚), tennis player Jason Jung (莊吉生) and basketball player Chen Ying-chun (陳盈駿).

Pokemon Go, the augmented-reality mobile game that went viral last year, was No. 2 on the list of most-searched words, while popular Taiwanese TV series The Teenage Psychic (通靈少女) and A Boy Named Flora A (花甲男孩轉大人), and South Korean series Goblin and Strong Woman Do Bong-soon also made the top 10.

This year marks the first time Google has compiled a list for the most-searched slang and memes, with seafood — local slang for a religious leader — topping the list, followed by a few international ones, such as the “Confused Nick Young” meme and local ones from the hit Chinese rap reality show The Rap of China (中國有嘻哈).

The most-searched movies list is a blend of US blockbusters and local films, such as Wonder Woman and The Bold, the Corrupt and the Beautiful (血觀音) respectively.

Google’s Year in Search rankings is an annual collection of lists that the company publishes based on the millions of searches entered into its search engine every day.