NPM raising ticket prices next year

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Palace Museum (NPM) is raising ticket prices next year in the latest move to adjust admission charges, the museum’s director said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee, museum Director Lin Jeng-yi (林正儀) said that in accordance with the Ministry of Finance’s Charges and Fees Act (規費法), the museum is required to revise its ticket prices once every three years.

The last time a revision was made was in July 2014.

From Jan. 1, admission to the museum’s Taipei branch is to rise from NT$250 to NT$350, while tickets for groups of 10 or more are to increase from NT$230 to NT$320 per person.

Meanwhile, general admission to the southern branch of the museum in Chiayi County is to be lowered from NT$250 to NT$150.

Holders of Republic of China (ROC) identification cards will continue to enjoy a reduced rate of NT$150 per person for both northern and southern branches of the museum.

Visitors under the age of 18, regardless of nationality, can visit the museum free of charge, in line with Article 2 of the Implementation Act of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (兒童權利公約施行法).

Taiwanese aged 65 and above can visit both branches of the museum for free on weekdays or for half price (NT$75) on weekends and public holidays from Jan. 1, in accordance with Article 25 of the Senior Citizens Welfare Act (老人福利法).

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, Taiwanese and foreigners can use their northern branch ticket within three months to visit the southern branch for free.

However, only Taiwanese can use their southern branch ticket to visit the northern branch for free within three months.