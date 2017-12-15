Proposal tightens rules on drivers, violations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday approved revisions to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that would impose harsher fines and punishments for traffic violations ranging from failure to use signal lights to drunk driving.

Drivers who do not use indicators when making a turn or changing lanes would be fined between NT$1,200 and NT$3,600, double the current fine of between NT$600 and NT$1,800.

Small-car drivers whose licenses have been suspended or revoked because of drunk driving would have to pay an additional fine of NT$9,000 and NT$18,000, on top of the fine for driving without a license.

Professional drivers, including truck and bus drivers, would be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$120,000 for the same offense.

Car drivers and motorcycle riders would be fined NT$2,400 to NT$7,200 if they do not yield to visually impaired pedestrians.

Bicycle riders or other slow vehicle operators would face a fine of NT$600 to NT$1,200 if they fail to do so.

People who are not traffic police, voluntary traffic wardens or school volunteers, but who guide traffic during protests or religious festivals would be fined between NT$1,200 and NT$2,400.

The proposed amendments would also tighten regulations for taxi drivers.

Cab drivers would have their licenses suspended if a district court found them guilty of swindling passengers.

Their licenses would be revoked once the verdict is finalized and they would not be able to apply for a new operating license within three years.

The committee also approved amendments to Article 37 regarding qualifications for taxi drivers.

Except for people found guilty of offenses against sexual autonomy or child and youth sexual exploitation, who are banned for life from being a taxi driver, those who have been convicted for robbery, assault, slander, drug abuse, smuggling and other major criminal offenses would be allowed to apply for an operating license again if they had completed their jail terms and do not commit these offenses again within 12 years.

Taxi drivers found guilty by a district court of committing offenses such as assault, secretly taping and taking photographs of passengers, and robbery would have their license suspended if the court metes out a prison term.

Their licenses would be revoked if they are sentenced to more than six months in jail without probation, and they would also be banned from applying for a new operating license within three years.

The proposed amendments would also tighten regulations on seat belt compliance.

Bus drivers who fail to inform passengers about the requirement to fasten their seat belts would face a maximum fine of NT$6,000.

If drivers have informed passengers about the requirement either verbally or through a recorded message or written notice, passengers would have to pay the fine.