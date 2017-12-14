Chunghwa Post begins presale of bottled water to mark the establishment of Yuli

By Chen Yi-chia and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chunghwa Post yesterday on its Post Mall e-commerce site started the presale of limited-edition bottled water modeled after the nation’s only mobile post office to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Hualien County’s Yuli Township (玉里).

Due to the geography of Yuli, which is nestled between mountains and divided by the Siouguluan River (秀姑巒溪), and traffic inconvenience, it was difficult to establish a post office there, organizers said.

The postal company in the 1980s began using a bus as a mobile post office that toured the town every day, stopping at 11 stations to provide people with postal and banking services, they said, adding that the bus has since become a cultural artifact.

A commemorative stamp marking the establishment of Yuli would also be printed on the bottles, the organizers said.

The bottled water would be sold in collaboration with Taiwan Railways Co (台灣鐵道故事館), which runs the Taiwan Railway Story Museum, and 100,000 bottles would be available for purchase, they said.

Taiwan Railways executive director Ho Yuan-fu (何元富) said they are excited to be collaborating with Chunghwa Post for the first time to launch the product.

Part of the revenue from the sale of the bottled water would be given to elderly people living alone in Hualien and Taitung counties, Ho said, adding that he hopes the product will bring positive energy.

The bottled water would be available for purchase in post offices across the nation beginning on Monday, Taiwan Railways marketing representative Ni Ching-tai (倪京台) said.

Each Post Mall user would be allowed to purchase one box containing 24 bottles of water for NT$1,128, while at post offices, each person would be allowed to purchase one set of four bottles of water for NT$188, Ni said.

In related news, Chunghwa Post is to host a postage stamp contest from Jan. 2 to Feb. 1 to promote stamp collecting and publicize its stamps.

People can vote for their favorite postage stamp released by the company this year and enter a draw for a chance to win prizes, Chungwa Post said.