Nation welcomes 10 millionth visitor with souvenirs

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The nation yesterday morning welcomed the 10 millionth international visitor this year at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Singaporean Tan Jue-ping, 23, and nine other family members arrived at Terminal 1 at 10:40am on a Scoot Tigerair flight, the Tourism Bureau said, adding that two other family members would arrive today to join them.

The bureau presented Tan with souvenirs and gifts, including two round-trip economy-class tickets to Taiwan, coupons for accommodation at several five-star hotels and products featuring the bureau’s mascot “Oh Bear.”

Tan said that she and her family plan to spend nine days traveling across Taiwan, visiting Taipei, Hohuanshan, Cingjing Farm, Sun Moon Lake, Jiufen (九份), Keelung Night Market and other tourist attractions.

Tan said she had initially planned to visit Taiwan after graduating from university, but could only realize her plan this year, when she decided to visit the nation with her family.

It is her first time visiting Taiwan, Tan said, adding that she started planning the trip and making hotel reservations in September.

Tan’s aunt, who is to accompany her during the trip, said that she spent her honeymoon in Alishan and at Sun Moon Lake 30 years ago.

Tan said that she is particularly looking forward to visiting the Keelung Night Market, where she can try fried chicken, stinky tofu and bubble tea.

She said she is a also excited about the trip to Jiufen, where she can sample various local desserts.

This is the third year the nation has welcomed 10 million international tourists, Tourism Bureau International Affairs Division Director Cheng Ying-huei (鄭瑛惠) said.

Despite a decline in the number of Chinese tourists, the government’s policy to relax visa requirements for visitors from the nations targeted by the New Southbound Policy has boosted the bureau’s confidence that the nation will hit the 10 million-mark again, Cheng said, adding that the policy has helped diversify the sources of international tourists.