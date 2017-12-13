Businessman urges Taiwanese youth to see the world

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

If Taiwan is said to be a “closed nation,” it is because it is subject to the influence of China and it overlooks its potential connections with other countries, Darwin Venture Management Co (達盈管理) cofounder Simon Fang (方頌仁) said yesterday, advising young people to broaden their horizons by visiting foreign countries.

Fang made the remarks at a forum held by the Ministry of Science and Technology at Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei, where recipients of the ministry’s Leaders in Future Trend (LIFT) program shared their motives for returning to Taiwan after having lived in other countries for years.

The program, launched in July, encourages young people who have studied abroad to return to the nation’s workforce by providing them with subsidies for one year.

People once had fewer resources and less access to government subsidies, but many were able to take adventures abroad; by contrast, people nowadays are prone to be aimless when they have more career choices, he said.

Some people say that Taiwan is a closed nation because its informational and financial flows are linked too closely to China, he said, adding that Taiwanese should look forward to developing connections with the US, Europe and other countries.

As talented people are the foundation of a nation’s power, the ministry hopes to invite 100 young people every year to return to Taiwan through the LIFT program, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said.

Program recipient Tseng Hsiao-chun (曾筱君) said she had studied in Portugal, Belgium and Spain, and obtained her doctorate in marine and coastal management from the University of Cadiz, Spain.

Speaking of the nation’s offshore wind farm development, Tseng said marine projects spark controversy because they lack management mechanisms.

While many policies in European countries are grounded on solid scientific evidence, Taiwan’s academic and political circles are divided, she said, citing her field studies done across the nation since September.

Coastal management has not yet become a full-fledged profession in Taiwan, despite the passing of the Coastal Zone Management Act (海岸管理法) in 2015, she said, adding that she aspires to contribute to the profession soon.