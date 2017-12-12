Best spots to see the new year’s first sunrise in the south

People seeking the first rays of the sun on New Year’s Day should travel to the southern counties of Pingtung and Taitung, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
In low-lying areas, the earliest sunrise will occur at 6:33am over Dongqing Village (東清) on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), while the sunrise over Green Island (綠島) will be at 6:34am, bureau astronomical observatory official Cheng Chen-feng (鄭振豐) said.
The first sunrise on the main island will be in Longkeng (龍坑) in Pingtung County and Sansiantai (三仙台) in Taitung County at 6:35am.
Other popular destinations to observe the first sunrise are Sandiaojiao (三貂角) in New Taipei City, Suao (蘇澳) in Yilan County, and Chongde (崇德) in Hualien County at 6:37am, or a minute earlier in Taitung County’s Fugang (富岡) and Taimali Township (太麻里).
For sunset watchers, the last rays of this year will sink below the horizon on the main island at 5:25pm in Tainan’s Anping District (安平), Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan (西子灣) area and Pingtung’s Guanshan (關山) area, Cheng said.