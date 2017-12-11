Taipei police quash nightlife violence

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei police were busy from Saturday night to early yesterday morning with a number of violent incidents involving crowds at nightclubs in the city’s east end, where scuffles broke out and some vehicles were damaged.

Police said they responded to calls yesterday at about 4am regarding public disturbances outside the Shark nightclub in Xinyi District (信義).

Dozens of people were engaged in a brawl, reportedly due to disputes between two groups that had been drinking and reveling in the club.

No serious injuries were reported, but a car belonging to a man surnamed Shih (石) and another belonging to a man surnamed Chen (陳) were smashed by a group of men carrying wooden clubs, police said.

In another incident early yesterday morning, police responded to a call at the Vibe nightclub, also in Xinyi, where two men were involved in an altercation.

Police took the men in for questioning, with a man surnamed Kao (高), 34, alleging that he was punched in the face by another man who police identified as Yu Hsiang-chuan (余祥銓), 34, the son of veteran singer and senior Democratic Progressive Party official Yu Tian (余天).

Police transferred the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office after detaining Yu on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, as Kao gave a statement and chose to file charges.

Prosecutors said they would review video recordings and gather evidence for the case. Yu was released yesterday after posting a NT$30,000 bail.

Kao alleged that he was with friends for a night of fun and drinking inside Vibe and that Yu came and sat at the table with him and his friends.

“We had female friends with us, and Yu was chatting up one of them and wanted to take her out, so we got into an argument,” Kao said.

“Later on, as we were leaving, Yu was waiting outside the entrance,” he said. “He punched me twice, which left me with a bruise on my face.”

However, Yu said it was because Kao and his friends wanted him to pay their bill, which he refused to do.

Yu said he only pushed Kao but did not punch him, as Kao had threatened to call the police and the media if he did anything.

In another assault case, three people were rushed to the hospital for treatment after they were stabbed with a knife at the Elektro nightclub in Xinyi at about 1am on Thursday after a fight broke out in the club between two groups.

Police said they were looking for three men, including a man surnamed Lin (林), who was identified as the main suspect in the stabbing.

Witnesses said the confrontation was due to one of the assailants thinking that the other men were dancing too close to his girlfriend and believing that they were trying to pick her up.