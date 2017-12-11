Malaysia’s Bersih 2.0 wins Taiwan’s democracy award

Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award was yesterday presented to the Malaysia-based Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections, better known as Bersih 2.0, which said protecting rights and freedoms, and fulfilling promises to the people, are the core issues facing democratic governments.

Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah at the award ceremony said that the award is recognition of the struggle for democracy and human rights in Malaysia.

She thanked the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, which created the award, for its confidence in Bersih 2.0 and for the salute to Malaysians fighting a political system that she said is built on violence, racism, extremism and repression.

Bersih means “clean” in Malay, and the coalition was founded in 2006 by political parties and non-governmental organizations (NGO) with the objective of pursuing electoral reforms.

It was relaunched in 2009 as Bersih 2.0 by 93 NGOs with a wider agenda of monitoring all sides of the political divide and representing the diversity of Malaysian civil society.

In her acceptance her speech, Maria Abdullah said the Malaysian government, led by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has attacked human rights defenders through intimidation, suppression of free speech, detention, defamation, introducing draconian laws, planting seeds of distrust in civil society and other means.

However, through the efforts of Bersih 2.0 and other NGOs, Malaysian voters have made it clear that racial hostility and incitement of hate, intolerance, violence and poverty “have no place in our nation” and have put institutional reforms and democratic practices on the national agenda, Maria Abdullah said.

Foundation chairman and Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), who presented the award, said that fair and clean elections are the foundation of a solid democracy and a topic of debate in every country.

“We hope the award will encourage them [Malaysians] to be persistent in the course of pursing democracy and to become a beacon of fair elections in Asia,” he said.