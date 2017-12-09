Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Mercury drops nationwide

Temperatures took a significant dip across the nation yesterday as a fresh continental cold air mass arrived, the Central Weather Bureau said. Early yesterday morning, a low of 13.3oC was recorded in Hsinchu, 13.8oC in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), 14oC in the city’s Tamsui District (淡水), 14.1oC in Taichung’s Wuci District (梧棲) and 14.5oC in Taipei, bureau data showed. Daytime highs yesterday were 15oC to 16oC in the north, 18oC to 19oC in the central areas, and 20oC to 21oC in the south, as well as Hualien and Taitung in the east, the bureau said. The cold wave was forecast to be most severe between late last night and early today, when the mercury was forecast to fall to 13oC to 14oC in northern, northeastern and central Taiwan, and 15oC to 16oC in the south, Hualien and Taitung, it added.

FISHING

Search on for missing crew

Nine crew members were rescued and one remained missing after a fishing boat capsized off New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) in the early hours of yesterday, the city’s fire department said. Firefighters and coastguard officers rescued the nine crew members — the Taiwanese captain, surnamed Yang (楊), one Chinese worker, one from the Philippines, two from Indonesia and four from Vietnam — at about 6:50am after receiving a report that a Rueifang-registered fishing vessel — the Shengfu No. 6 — had run into rocks and capsized off Nanya Fishing Port. Two of the rescued fishermen were injured and sent to Keelung Chang Gung Hospital for treatment. The National Airborne Service Corps has dispatched a helicopter to search for the missing Vietnamese fisherman.

HEALTH

Tainted lids found

Beverage lids imported from China and intended for coffee chain Starbucks in Taiwan have been found to contain excessive levels of a hazardous chemical, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday. The residue was identified to be n-heptane, a solvent that is commercially available as mixed isomers for use in paints and coatings. A sample of the coffee chain’s disposable lids showed that they contained 37 parts per million (ppm) of n-heptane, higher than the allowed maximum of 30ppm, the FDA said. A total of 3,240kg of the imported lids from China have been returned to the original supplier and banned from entering Taiwan, said the FDA, which on Thursday published a list of 25 imported items that have failed safety inspections. Exposure to 1,000ppm of n-heptane vapors for more than 15 minutes can cause dizziness, headache, nausea and loss of consciousness, said Yen Tzung-hai (顏宗海), head of clinical toxicology at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. People who consume drinks tainted by the substance might experience gastrointestinal discomfort and dermatitis.

POLITICS

New Party plans China office

New Party Chairman Yok Mu-ming (郁慕明) on Thursday announced that the party plans to set up a liaison office in China to serve Taiwanese expatriates. Details regarding the New Party office will be made public after further discussions with Chinese officials, he said, adding that he would visit Beijing, Nanjing and Shanghai from tomorrow to Dec. 16 to promote cross-strait exchanges. “During the trip, the New Party will work to safeguard the interests of our residents currently studying and working in China, and promote further bilateral exchanges with the aim of achieving the goal of peaceful reunification,” he said.