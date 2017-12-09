Taiwanese ranked third-highest in Asia in using smartphones while traveling

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwanese are among Asia’s most enthusiastic smartphone users — even when traveling, logging an average of 3.6 hours per day of use during their travels, according to a metadata study and user survey released by Hotels.com on Thursday.

The average daily smartphone use of the nation’s travelers exceeds the global average of 2.7 hours by a significant margin and is the third-highest in Asia after Thailand’s 4.1 hours and South Korea’s 3.9 hours, the survey showed.

Upon reaching their hotel, nearly 30 percent of Taiwanese travelers use the hotel’s Wi-Fi and take pictures or videos of their accommodation before contacting loved ones to inform them of their safe arrival, the survey found.

The most often used mobile software are GPS-based map apps, usually for their navigation function and scenic spot recommendations, it showed.

Travelers have increasingly shared images of their travels on social media, with 53 percent sharing food photography, 46 percent sharing images of scenic attractions and 45 percent sharing images of their traveling companions, it found.

The nation’s travelers also reported a higher level of dependence on their gadgets.

About 25 percent of Taiwanese respondents said their devices running out of power topped the list of traveling worries.

By comparison, 14 percent said they were most worried about losing their wallet or purse to theft, 12 percent about getting lost in an unfamiliar place and 5 percent about missing a flight.

More than 30 percent of Taiwanese respondents said it would be impossible to have a perfect trip without their smartphones, while 40 percent said they obtain portable Wi-Fi hot spots prior to traveling.