Golden Pin awards given

Staff writer, with CNA

An animation calling for an end to the culture of victim blaming emerged as one of the winners at the annual Golden Pin Design Awards in Taipei on Thursday.

The animation, titled The Mystery of Victim Blaming, explores the psychology of victim blaming, especially in cases of sexual assault, and urges the pubic to fight against prejudices and support the victims.

“The limited color palette and use of silhouettes in The Mystery of Victim Blaming, focuses the viewer on the story and information that the work is trying to convey,” the judges said, adding that “the topic is simple, concise and clear, as it is presented through crisp animation that shows a strong sense of visual direction.”

Stanley Wang (王成祥), cofounder of SimpleInfo Design Co, which produced the animation, said he hopes it will inspire people to stop blaming victims of abuse and accidents.

“We hope to gradually effect change and make our society better one step at a time,” said Chang Chih-chyi (張志祺), the other cofounder of the company.

SimpleInfo Design creates animation and graphic designs to spread information about social issues and other challenges.

The winners were selected from four categories: product design, visual communication design, packaging design and spatial design.

The winners were the GS1 Projector, a portable, cable-free projector designed by BenQ for use at outdoor campsites; Wen Aiyi’s Love Poems, a concept book about poetry and love created by Guangxi Fine Arts Publishing House; and the MR1s DB S8E, a super lightweight road bike constructed by Dare Bikes for hill climbing.

The event — now in its 37th year — was established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Bureau to recognize innovative designs in the Chinese-speaking world.

Of the 23 winners, 16 were from Taiwan, three from Japan, two from China, and one each from Hong Kong and Germany. Nearly 3,000 designs were submitted this year.