Ministry hopes to replicate science parks overseas

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Science and Technology is planning to use its experience setting up science parks to replicate them in Southeast Asian nations and help Taiwanese businesses better explore opportunities there.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Su Fong-chin (蘇芳慶) yesterday said that “doing so will not only spare Taiwanese businesses the effort of laboring alone in these countries, but it will also help create employment for local people, something that should be beneficial to both the Taiwanese companies and their host countries.”

In a move aimed at helping Taiwan-based companies reduce their trade dependence on the Chinese market and make inroads into other markets, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) established her New Southbound Policy when she was inaugurated in May last year.

It targets countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The ministry has asked the science park authorities in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan to assess the possibility of establishing similar facilities in Southeast Asian nations targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, Su said.

“With supply chain clusters at science parks in these countries, Taiwanese businesses could help each other and explore local markets more effectively,” he said.

“The ministry has been negotiating with several Southeast Asian countries in the hopes of establishing science parks in those countries through investment by the private sector and host governments,” Su said.

“This will not hollow out Taiwan’s industry,” he said. “Rather, it will help build a comprehensive production chain for Taiwanese businesses operating there, saving costs and boosting margins for them.”