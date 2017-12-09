Control Yuan report slams misuse of development fund for new immigrants

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Control Yuan report released on Thursday evaluating the rights of new immigrants in relation to their assimilation into Taiwanese society criticized the New Immigration Development Fund as having become the government’s “private fund.”

From 2012 to last year, 60 percent of recipients of subsidies from the fund were government agencies and schools, the report said, adding that civil organizations constituted only 10 percent.

New immigrant families that are listed as low-income households have been unable to receive rent subsidies, it said.

New immigrants’ rights — including residency, labor and health — that arise as part of their assimilation into Taiwanese society have yet to be guaranteed, it added.

New immigrants who are pregnant are still required to have resided in the nation for six months before they may apply to join the National Health Insurance system, the report said, adding that the rule is unreasonable.

After new immigrants enter the workforce, especially in small food and service businesses, many employers have reduced their salaries or benefits, including not providing them with labor or health insurance and not allocating funds to their pension accounts, the report said.

Only 30 percent of such workers have received labor insurance coverage, it said.

Discrimination against new immigrants and their children still exists, Control Yuan members said.

Foreign and Chinese spouses still do not have the same rights in terms of obtaining national identification cards and holding public office, they added.

New immigrants lack social security before they obtain citizenship, the report said.

Interviews conducted by immigration officers determine the legitimacy of a marriage with a foreign spouse solely based on “cohabitation experience,” Control Yuan members said, adding that the government may revoke a new immigrant’s residence status through periodic checks.

Regulations remain incomplete in terms of guaranteeing new immigrants’ residence status and the right to reside with their family after a divorce, which causes panic and insecurity among them, Control Yuan members said.

They criticized the Executive Yuan’s limited function in terms of negotiating and reporting new immigrant tasks, saying that the Cabinet’s responsibilities of negotiation, integration and supervision have become formalities.

Control Yuan members urged the government to reassess regulations and propose an appropriate policy.