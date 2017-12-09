KMT promises to surprise with referendum proposal

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus’ proposals on lowering the thresholds for a referendum to be initiated and passed would be “surprising,” as it would show people that the KMT is much more open to lowering the thresholds than the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday.

“Our version is more open and attainable than the DPP’s... I believe that it will exceed the DPP’s expectations,” Lin said after a KMT caucus meeting about proposed amendments to the Referendum Act (公民投票法), which is to be reviewed during a plenary session on Tuesday.

The KMT caucus supports any proposal to lower the hurdle as long as they are suitable and attainable, he said, adding that the KMT’s proposed thresholds would fall “somewhere near the lowest thresholds among draft amendments that have already been proposed.”

The KMT caucus is in favor of adopting absentee voting in referendums, which would increase the number of eligible voters, Lin said.

The DPP, which has proposed lowering the legal voting age for referendums from 20 to 18, should also support absentee voting to stimulate voter turnout, he added.

Before the start of yesterday morning’s plenary session, the KMT caucus filed 300 motions calling for the legislative agenda to be changed, drawing criticism from DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘).

Ker expressed concerns over the KMT obstructing reviews of the proposed amendment by submitting an influx of motions, as it had done numerous times before, saying it would paralyze yesterday’s and Tuesday’s proceedings.

Lin denied the KMT planned to boycott the amendment, saying the move was a protest against the DPP using “heavy-handed” tactics to push through the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) on Tuesday and to review draft amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

“We exploited the rules on legislative meetings to file 300 motions, to keep them [the DPP] from doing as they please,” Lin said.

The KMT caucus later agreed to retract 290 motions, while the other 10 motions were voted down during the plenary session.