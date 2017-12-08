Fewer typhoons lead to bumper persimmon harvest

By Huang Mei-chu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Fewer typhoons this year have resulted in an abundant harvest of persimmons and extended the period for production of dried persimmons to February, the owner of the Wei Wei Jia Persimmons Tourist Farm in Hsinchu County’s Sinpu Township (新埔) said.

Persimmon harvests for a couple of varieties are up by at least 60 to 70 percent this year from previous years, Wei Wei Jia owner Lu Li-chien (呂理鑑) estimates.

While production has surged, demand has slowed, Lu said, adding that many suppliers are turning to dried persimmon production to extend their crops’ shelf life.

Unstable weather, which has affected harvests, has also extended the period for dried persimmon production, he said.

Persimmons grown in the south would have been harvested and ready for drying by this time, but many are still hanging on trees this year, he said.

Photography enthusiasts can visit Sinpu Township or his farm in Hankeng Community to view persimmon trees and see how the rows of the fruit are laid out to dry in the sun, Lu said.

Seeing how birds are drawn to the area is an additional treat, he added.

Lu said his farm serves as a site for local farmers to sell their organic crops or other products that are unique to the area.

This year the farm is offering individually packed dried persimmons, making it easier to sample its fruit or buy some as gifts, he said.