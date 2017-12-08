Air France resuming flights between Taipei and Paris

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Air France yesterday announced that it would resume direct flights between Taipei and Paris in April after the service was stopped for 20 years.

The airline offered flights between Taipei and Paris from 1994 to 1997, but withdrew from the market in 1997 after EVA Airways entered the competition, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said.

The CAA confirmed that it has approved the proposed flight plan, and that Air France is now allowed to sell tickets.

The airline said that it would deploy Boeing 777-200 aircraft for flights between Taipei and Paris. The aircraft has 280 seats: 40 seats in business class, 24 in premium economy class and 216 in economy.

The first flight between the two cities is planned for April 17, Air France said.

Outbound flights from Taipei will be available every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, and return flights from Paris will depart every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flight from Taipei is scheduled to leave at 10:25am and arrive in Paris at 6:20pm the same day, whereas the return flight from Paris will leave at 1:35pm and arrive at 8:15am the following day.

The airline said that this schedule is convenient for business travelers because both the outbound and return flights depart during the day.

Transfers to other cities in Europe are available through the Air France-KLM Group’s flight network, it said.

China Airlines recently also announced that it would launch codeshare flights with Air France next year, saying that Paris would be a crucial hub in expanding its network.