TRA to implement full refund if train is 30 minutes late

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Monday said that next year passengers would be given a full refund if the train they are traveling on is more than 30 minutes behind schedule.

The TRA has decided to unilaterally revise its agreement with passengers on Jan. 1, the railway operator said.

“A train delayed more than 30 minutes is a serious inconvenience to passengers, so they will receive a full refund if they choose to take another mode of transport,” TRA section head Wang Wen-chien (王文謙) said.

The refund would also apply when a train service has been suspended, Wang said.

Currently, passengers who ask for a refund on the day of travel are charged a processing fee that is up to 20 percent of the cost of the ticket, the TRA said.

The minimum fee for a refund is NT$20, it said.

Passengers only receive a full refund in the event of a typhoon, a natural disaster or an accident that disrupts train schedules, it said

In the event of such delays or cancelations, passengers can only receive a refund by presenting to a TRA ticket office a document of proof issued by the deputy head of the train station where they were scheduled to depart.