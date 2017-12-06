Taoyuan airport exhibition showcases Matsu to visitors

By Tao Chieh-hsiu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A special exhibit on Matsu processions opened on Monday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to introduce visitors to Taiwanese culture and religious practices.

The exhibit is titled “Hello Miss Lin,” a reference to the surname attributed to the sea goddess, arguably the nation’s most popular Taoist deity.

Illustrations accompanied by text in Chinese and English as well as interactive multimedia displays showcase the origin and history of the nation’s three major processions dedicated to the goddess.

The exhibition also features an automated dispenser of oracle slips typically found in the nation’s Taoist temples, as well as free and customized stickers.

“Matsu is a point of interconnection for the entire Chinese-speaking culture. We hope to present the Taiwanese cultural phenomenon of Matsu processions in a way that young people can relate to and is relevant to contemporary culture,” said Chang Tieh-chih (張鐵志), deputy secretary-general of the General Association of Chinese Culture, one of the exhibition’s organizers.

The contextualization of Matsu-worship as a pan-Asian phenomenon is a major theme of the exhibit, Chang said, adding that early Chinese immigrants had spread the goddess’ cult far and wide, including Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The organizers hope that international travelers would see Matsu-worship as part of a global cultural heritage, he said.

The Taoyuan airport is an excellent platform for introducing Taiwan’s unique art and culture to the world, said Ku Suching (古素琴), chairwoman of Tasa Meng Duty Free Store, a co-organizer of the exhibition.

The exhibit at Terminal 2, D Section, of the airport is open until Feb. 28.