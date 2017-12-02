Keelung agency offers reward after discovering bones

By Lin Hsin-han and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Keelung Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office is offering a NT$100,000 (US$3,330) reward to help solve a mystery — the discovery of more than 100 flour sacks containing large amounts of animal bones that appear to be the remains of 300 dogs that had been cooked and consumed.

Office Director Chen Jui-pin (陳瑞濱) on Thursday said that the agency received a report about the discovery from a local resident who was feeding stray dogs.

The discovery was made on Qian Industry Road in Keelung, Chen said, adding that the bones had been cut into pieces.

Officials arrived at the scene and discovered that the bones appeared to have been ground and that no muscle tissue remained, Chen said.

He said that the bones had clearly been cooked, with an examination of the teeth showing that the bones came from about 300 adult dogs.

Residents told the officials that due to its remote location, people often dump their garbage or construction waste in the area.

They said that the number of stray dogs in the area had decreased significantly and that they suspected that someone was deliberately placing bait to catch the dogs, adding that they were heartbroken by the discovery.

Under the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), anyone who kills or consumes a dog or cat can be sentenced to up to two years in prison, as well as fined between NT$200,000 and NT$2 million.

The agency said that animal protection officials have collected evidence and would use it to search for the culprit.

People should report dog slaughterhouses to the authorities to prevent more stray dogs from being killed, Chen said.