Taiwanese drama dubbed and aired in 14 countries

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwanese TV drama A Good Wife (親愛的我愛上別人了) is being aired in Latin America and the Caribbean as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ efforts to promote Taiwan’s soft power and culture, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paul Chang (章文樑) said on Tuesday.

After months of postproduction, during which Spanish subtitles and voiceovers were added, the series has started to air in some Latin American and Caribbean countries this month, Chang said.

In all, the 2013 TV drama is to be aired on 18 TV networks in 14 countries, most of which are Spanish-speaking, such as Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Argentina and Uruguay.

The series is also to be broadcast in St Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Kitts and Nevis, which are among Taiwan’s English-speaking diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, as well as in Los Angeles.

The ministry picked A Good Wife following a strict screening process, Chang said, adding that it is the third Taiwanese TV series to be aired in Latin America.

In 2014, the ministry worked to have the 2010 Taiwanese TV drama The Fierce Wife (犀利人妻), featuring Spanish voiceovers and subtitles, broadcast on 10 TV networks in eight Latin American countries.

Following the success of The Fierce Wife, the it promoted 2014 Taiwanese romantic drama The Way We Were (16個夏天) in 2015.

However, the previous two series were not translated to English for airing by the nation’s Caribbean allies, Chang said.