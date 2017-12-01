Luodong student wins first place in bakery at culinary arts competition

By Chiang Chih-hsiung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Yang Chun-hao (楊濬豪), a student at National Lo-Tung Commercial Vocational High School in Yilan County’s Luodong Township (羅東), last week beat 88 competitors to take first place in the baking category of a national culinary arts competition.

Yang, who is studying in the school’s food and beverage service program, said that after he graduates he plans to study with Michelin-starred chefs in France, adding that he hopes to combine Taiwanese and French styles to create a unique approach to baking.

A total of 1,062 participants from 194 schools competed in several categories at the competition, which was held at Tainan Commercial Vocational School from Tuesday to Thursday last week.

This year’s competition had the most participants in recent years, organizers said, adding that four top-prize winners were Lo-Tung students.

Lo-Tung principal Chen Chuan (陳銓), who attended the competition to support the school’s students, at a school assembly on Wednesday congratulated and praised Yang and the school’s three other gold medalists.

Yang said he began preparing for the competition six months ago, spending his days off practicing his technique with instructor Yu Chien-i (游千誼).

He said he appreciated Yu’s strict tutelage, adding that he would often stay in the kitchen past 11pm refining his technique.

Yang’s first-place finish at the competition was not because of luck, Yu said.

Yang said he plans to study at National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism and then aims to find a French chef who will take him on as an apprentice.

Chen said he hopes Yang will succeed in developing his own style incorporating Taiwanese elements.

“One day, he will shine in culinary arts circles and shine a light on Taiwan,” Chen said.