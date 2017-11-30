‘Fun Taiwan’ to feature first-time overseas travelers

Staff writer, with CNA

The coming season of the Fun Taiwan series on the Travel & Living Channel is to feature foreign visitors who have never traveled abroad and applied on the program’s Web site to visit Taiwan.

It is part of a collaborative promotional effort with the Tourism Bureau to tap into a new market.

“Taiwan has a great variety of tourist attractions,” Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) told a news conference on Tuesday. “The program has picked the best destinations to tailor the trips of newbie travelers.”

The series, titled Fun Taiwan First-Timer, has chosen 10 individuals and groups out of 250 applicants from 30 nations to visit some of the most popular tourist spots in Taiwan.

The destinations are to feature Halal food to accommodate the dietary needs of Muslim visitors.

Each participating individual or group of up to five people is to receive a travel allowance of NT$100,000 for the duration of their stay in Taiwan.

The participants range from a Philippine diver to a US mixed martial arts fighter and a Brazilian tutor.

Jon Goulet, a Canadian married to a Taiwanese woman, shared his travel experience in Taiwan at the program’s launch.

Goulet, who said he enjoys outdoor activities, such as ice climbing and trekking, told the Central News Agency that he is amazed by the biodiversity in Taiwan.

There are numerous shades of green in Taiwan’s mountains, while in Canada he can only find color variations in rocks, Goulet said, after a video showing him waterfall climbing in Nantou County.

The series is to be hosted for the first time by Patty Lee (李霈瑜) and Sharon Huang (黃湘婷) instead of Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬), who recently had a baby, and is to be aired early next year.