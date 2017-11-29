FEATURE: Politicians, celebrities back rising e-sports

By Ho Shih-chang, Chen Ping-hung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Professional gaming’s rising profile in Taiwan has gained the attention of politicians as a promising sector of the economy that could boost employment, raise the nation’s international profile and stimulate spending.

The Legislative Yuan on Nov. 7 passed amendments to the Sports Industry Development Act (運動產業發展條例) that formally recognize digital gaming as a sport, qualifying it for subsidies.

Electronics manufacturers have also thrown their weight behind competitive gaming.

In June, Samsung Electronics Co’s Taiwan branch was rumored to be organizing an e-sports team, with salaries and benefits modeled after South Korean standards, including fashion stylists, posture training and subsidies for plastic surgery.

Another sign of competitive video gaming’s rising profile is celebrities, including Jay Chou (周杰倫), Jeremy Lin (林書豪) and J.J. Lin (林俊傑), investing in and linking their brand names to e-sport teams.

Hong Kong-based China Digital Licensing Group has played an important role in linking celebrities with professional gamers.

After signing an agreement with Chou, China Digital in April last year helped him acquire Taiwanese e-sports team Taipei Assassins, which has been renamed J Team and is managed by Chou’s JY Entertainment Co.

The team in 2012 won the League of Legends world championship, claiming a US$1 million prize.

China Digital has also signed deals with with Jeremy Lin and J.J. Lin, creating VG.J and SMG respectively.

Each of China Digital’s celebrity-owned competitive gaming teams specializes in a different game, with J Team focusing on League of Legends, VG.J on Dota 2 and SMG on Arena of Valor, which appears to reflect the firm’s business strategy of maximizing profit and impact on the competitive gaming scene.

However, professional gamers have said that a career in professional gaming requires substantial personal and economic sacrifices, and very few people possess the innate talent to become a successful competitor.

“Playing as a professional is not as fun as playing in an Internet cafe. Professionals sacrifice their youth, school, the chances to have a girlfriend, even health,” industry expert Chang Yu (張宇) said. “This is a good trade off only for a chosen few at the top of their game.”

Chang, better known by his handle “4Leaf,” is a former professional gamer and e-sports coach who is now manager of Flash Wolves, arguably the nation’s most prestigious e-sports team.

Flash Wolves have over the past two years been the victors in the Legends Master Series, a professional league in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau for League of Legends, the game of choice for Taiwan’s professional gamers.

They competed in this year’s world championship, finishing ranked between No. 9 and No. 16.

League of Legends has more than 850,000 players in Taiwan, of whom virtually all top-ranking players are members of the nation’s eight professional teams, according to League of Legends Battle Records, a Taiwan-based game statistics tracking Web site.

Gaming groups need to scout for talent, who they train and help to rise to the fore as professional competitors, to put together a team, Chang said, adding that League of Legends developer Riot Games organizes annual competitions to stimulate the gamer base, with big cash prizes for the top players.

Riot Games requires professional teams to hire players who are at least 17 years old and regulates the standard of pay, he said.