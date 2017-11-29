E-SPORTS: Triumphant SMG return to fanfare

Staff writer, with CNA

Professional gaming team SMG returned from South Korea on Monday with a championship trophy, having won the international championship for Arena of Valor, a multiplayer online battle arena game.

SMG’s members were given a hero’s welcome by fans at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Cheng Chih-lung (鄭至隆), known as Genji in SMG’s six-member team, said he was “very happy” to win the international championship for Taiwan.

Cheng attributed the victory to teamwork and the calmness and presence of mind demonstrated by his teammates during the championship.

He said he hopes that the team would go on to win the next big tournament, the Garena Challenger Series spring competition.

SMG was organized by J.J. Lin (林俊傑), a pop singer/composer, producer and actor from Singapore who is popular in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and other parts of Asia.

The Arena of Valor International Championship: Asia 2017 was held from Thursday last week to Sunday in Seoul and featured 12 teams from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Garena is a Singapore-based consumer Internet platform provider founded in 2009. It exclusively distributes game titles, including Arena of Valor, on Garena+ in Taiwan and various Southeast Asian nations.