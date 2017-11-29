Court upholds jail term for child-beater

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld an eight-year prison term handed to a father of three surnamed Huang (黃) for subjecting two of his children to physical abuse and violence, which put one of them into a coma.

The Taiwan High Court had previously convicted Huang of aggravated assault, offenses of an adult causing intentional injury to a child and related charges. Huang had appealed the ruling.

Yesterday’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Huang, from Changhua County, and his wife have two daughters and a son, investigators said, adding that Huang worked in construction jobs.

In May 2014, Huang grabbed his two-month-old son and shook him violently to stop him crying, they said.

Huang severely injured the infant, who slipped into a coma caused by a brain hemorrhage and broken bones, the investigators said.

The boy had no vital signs when he was taken to a hospital, they added.

The baby was incapacitated due to prolonged oxygen deficiency in the brain and remains in a coma, doctors said.

Investigators discovered that Huang also physically abused the couple’s then one-month-old daughter several times between February and March last year.

Huang beat the infant and also shook her violently, which resulted in broken ribs, retinal bleeding in both eyes and numerous bruises on her body, the investigators said, adding that the girl’s life was saved by emergency procedures.

The abuses came to light when hospital staff contacted the county government’s Social Affairs Department to inform them about the injuries.

Social workers later visited the family and placed the girl in government care for protection.

Huang had claimed in his appeal that the injuries were caused by negligence when he was caring for the children.

However, evidence and testimony of forensic doctors pointed to violence and physical abuse, the Supreme Court said.