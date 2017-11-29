Orderly progression leads to deadlines being met, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The government should focus on doing things step by step so projects will be completed on time, and that even though he hopes to win re-election, campaigning is not as important as properly doing one’s daily job, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the comment after listening to a report by Taipei Department of Urban Development Commissioner Lin Jou-min (林洲民) on the East District Gateway Project during a Nangang District (南港) administrative meeting.

Lin’s report demonstrated how projects are being executed step by step, he said, adding that while some people might say the city government seldom promotes itself, he thinks it is more important to get things done by finishing every step according to schedules.

“The government should focus on doing projects step by step, and when deadlines are met the desired results will emerge naturally,” Ko said.

One of Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin’s (林欽榮) main jobs is to see the East District Gateway Project through by making sure the various departments get their jobs done on schedule, he said.

The mayor also voiced support for a tunnel to connect the National Biotechnology Research Park in Nangang to Zhongxiao E Road Sec 7, saying Nangang is expected to see rapid development once the Taipei Pop Music Center, biotech park and the National Convention and Exhibition Center are completed.

The tunnel would be included into the East District Gateway Project and organized by the city government and Academia Sinica, Ko said.

During a media question time at the meeting, Ko was asked about a remark made on Monday by his former chief campaign executive director, Yao Li-ming (姚立明), who is now a political commentator.

Yao said Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), who is interested in running for Taipei mayor next year, appears to be copying Ko’s 2014 campaign tactics by speaking out about “transitional justice” and urging political documents be released.

“I do not know about it, but in my opinion, a person running for re-election does not need to campaign, they just need to do their job properly every day, which is the best way to promote themselves,” Ko said.

Asked about his remark on Monday night during a speech to National Chengchi University students that “there is trash in both the pan-blue and pan-green camps,” Ko said the Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co scandal should have been dealt with more quickly.

The case should not be stalled for too long or the government will bleed, and the longer it is being stalled, the more hurt it will cause, he said.