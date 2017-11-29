Deal reported on leagues’ funds, new foundation

By Lin Liang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for continued funding of a KMT-affiliated organization if the KMT does not boycott a DPP-backed foundation, sources said.

KMT Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權), the acting World League for Freedom and Democracy (WLFD) vice president, allegedly met with DPP legislators and was told the league would continued to be funded if the KMT does not boycott the establishment of the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation.

The foundation is to be established next year to act as an exchange platform for regional leaders, non-governmental organizations and think tanks.

The league has long been supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its budget for next year is expected to be reviewed by lawmakers today during the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee’s annual budget meeting.

The ministry has asked lawmakers to allocate NT$17.72 million (US$590,647) to the WLFD next year, NT$3.83 million for the Asian Pacific League for Freedom and Democracy and NT$38.8 million to the foundation next year.

While the two leagues have been headed by KMT legislators since their establishment, while the foundation is to be DPP-backed and be primarily tasked with promoting the aims of the government’s New Southbound Policy.

The groups have been a source of contention between the two parties, with DPP lawmakers challenging the budgets for the two leagues and the KMT criticizing the planned foundation.

Tseng, along with WLFD president Yao Eng-chi (饒穎奇) and members of the KMT’s legislative caucus, met with ministry officials this month to seek continued ministry support for the organization.

Tseng reportedly told those at the meeting that he had already met with DPP members.

Some pan-blue supporters criticized the deal not to boycott the foundation and questioned the large budget being mooted for the foundation, the sources said.

KMT Legislator Jason Hsu (許毓仁) said he was not aware of the meeting with ministry officials, but criticized the need for an organization to support the New Southbound Policy as other departments are already carrying out such functions.

“The two leagues have been operating for years and should not be disbanded, but if cuts needed to be made, then their personnel numbers and operations could be adjusted,” he added.

DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said he was not aware of any agreement with the KMT.

As a non-governmental organization, the WLFD should not receive anything more than basic funding and should not have a government budget, while the foundation would need an independent budget, he said.