Taichung teacher gets nine years for underaged sex

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A teacher at a Taichung elementary school was handed a nine-year prison term for having sex with an 11-year-old female student under his charge, with whom he had been engaging in sexual relations for about one year before being discovered by the girl’s parents.

The Taichung branch of the High Court yesterday released details of the ruling, in which the teacher known as “A-chiang” (阿強) was found guilty of sexual assault, forced obscenity (強制猥褻罪), and having sex with an underaged girl.

The ruling can still be appealed.

The teacher initially seduced the girl by showing her the sexually explicit French movie L’amant (The Lover), after which the teacher reportedly had 41 sexual encounters with the girl, the investigation’s findings showed.

Despite the student’s claim of having fallen in love with the teacher later on and of having consensual sex with him, the ruling said A-chiang’s actions had breached the moral conduct of teachers and adversely affected the girl’s normal physical and psychological development.

The investigation found that A-chiang first seduced the student, who was at the time in the fifth grade, in January 2014, when he brought her to a teacher’s room to watch the film.

A-chiang’s actions at the time demonstrated intent, as the film contained explicit content portraying intimate relations between an underaged girl and an older lover, prosecutors said.

A-chiang groped the girl after watching the film with her, and then repeated the offense two weeks later, investigators said.

The two reportedly engaged in intercourse for the first time four weeks after the first incident, the report said, adding that the incident occurred at the school’s indoor recreational room.

Subsequent offenses occurred at other locations, including school classrooms, the teacher’s office, motels, an outdoor parking lot, and also at A-chiang’s residence, the report said.

Later on, the two began to exchange nude photos by mobile phone, which led to the girl’s parents learning of the relationship in November 2014.

The teacher took advantage of the girl, who was not socially experienced, the prosecutors said.

The two sent messages to each other — such as “I love you, and will wait for you” and “We are lovers” — and she also wrote in her diary that she was happy when she saw him and had embraced him tightly, they said.