Some MRT stations giving flu shots

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People eligible for government-funded influenza vaccinations can get vaccinated at several Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations until Nov. 30, the Taipei Department of Health said yesterday.

Many people have received flu vaccinations this season, with nearly 90 percent of the vaccines having been administered from Oct. 1 to Nov. 23, an increase of about 20 percent from the same period last year, Division for Disease Control and Prevention director Chen Shao-ching (陳少卿) said.

In addition to mobile vaccination stations at communities, workplaces, school campuses and facilities, this year the department is cooperating with Taipei Rapid Transit Corp for the first time to set up flu vaccination stations at 18 MRT stations, she said.

Promoting the department’s policy, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday posted a photo of himself getting a vaccine shot on his Facebook fan page, writing “November is the beginning of the flu season and mid-December is the peak season, so people passing by MRT stations should remember to get a flu shot before Nov. 30 and spend a safe winter!”

A common cold is easier to cope with, but getting the flu can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia or even death, Ko said.

Elderly people, infants, pregnant women and people in high-risk groups should be especially cautious, he added.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent flu infection,” he wrote, adding that people aged 50 or older who have a National Health Insurance card can be vaccinated against the flu through the program coordinated with the transit authority.

The locations and times for the mobile flu vaccinations at MRT stations can be found at the department’s dedicated Web page, https://goo.gl/fMbRcR.