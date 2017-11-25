Thirteen tourist centers awarded for high quality

Staff writer, with CNA

The outlying island county of Kinmen was on Monday presented with an excellence award for its “i-center” visitor information centers, the county government said.

Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) presented a total of 13 excellence awards to “i-center” visitor information centers throughout Taiwan.

The centers were categorized into three tiers: Centers at international airports were grouped in the first tier, centers at other transportation hubs were designated second tier and those in national scenic areas made up the third tier.

Winners in the first tier included Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport information centers, while in the second tier, special municipalities including the Taoyuan City Government, Kaohsiung City Government, New Taipei City Government and Taipei City Government all won prizes.

Regular municipalities in the second tier included Kinmen County government and Miaoli County government.

In the third tier, the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration, Siraya National Scenic Area Administration, East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration and the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration won prizes.

The award is part of a yearly assessment plan that was set up in 2004 to improve the quality of tourist visitor centers.

The assessments include sending an unannounced undercover inspector or “mystery shopper” posing as a tourist, who visits the travel centers to evaluate the services provided.

The Kinmen County Tourism Department said the centers at Kinmen Airport and Kinmen’s Shuitou Pier have staff who can give travel advice in foreign languages., as well as free Wi-Fi, a mobile phone charging service, postcard mailing services and first-aid kits.