Book highlights Aborigines’ fight to defend their land

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei artist Kao Jun-honn (高俊宏), known for his charcoal drawings, has published a book highlighting the trails used by Aborigines in their defense against exploitation of their lands.

Kao, who made the drawings after trekking the trails and forests where remnants of the historical defensive lines can still be found, said he hoped to preserve the memories of Aborigines who were forgotten by history.

Kao said the title of his new book, A Record of Crossroads (橫斷記), means to take risks, to conquer, to explore or to survey, which he said are normally the activities of armies or academics.

Kao spent years traversing mountainous areas around New Taipei City’s Sansia Township (三峽) and Shulin District (樹林), as well as parts of Dasyueshan and Taipingshan national forest recreation areas to gather material for his book.

“The Atayal community around Sansia’s Dabaosi River (大豹溪) suffered bitterly in their resistance against the Japanese between 1903 and 1907. It was no less terrible than the story of Seediq Bale, yet the voices of those who suffered at Dabaosi went unheard,” Kao said on Tuesday.

The only records of the Aborigines from that period were those kept by the Japanese, Kao said, adding that he hopes a new understanding of the period can be achieved from those records, together with other relics that have been discovered.

Kao said mounds, ditches and alcohol bottles were found in the mountains near the border between Taoyuan and New Taipei City, implying the historical presence of Japanese in the area.

The distribution of the relics, along with information found in documents from the time, suggests the Japanese built defensive trails up to 100km in length, he said.

“The Japanese had installed high-voltage electrical wires along the trails, allowing them to progressively encroach on Aboriginal land while driving Aborigines out of the area,” he said.

The remainder of the Dabaosi Atayal community comprises about 20 families spread around Jiaoban Mountain (角板山), most of whom know each other, Kao said.

However, many of the families know little about the history of their ancestors, Kao said, expressing hope that his work would help them learn more to preserve their culture.

Aboriginal land that had been exploited by the Japanese was privatized after the war, some of which was sold off after 2000, Kao said.

The use of the land by private enterprises has caused environmental destruction, including serious landslides in Sansia, he added.

Kao has also been working on a documentary planned for completion next year, which he hopes will help trace the movements of the 13 original Dabaosi Atayal families, and assist with the task of returning land to the rightful owners.

Some critics have said that given the small number of remaining Dabaosi Aborigines, efforts should instead focus on securing their hunting rights in the communities they currently live in.

Kao said he would not give up despite challenges, adding that his efforts are only the first step in acknowledging historical truths.