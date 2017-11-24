Chiayi residents should brace for aftershocks: CWB

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chiayi County residents should brace for aftershocks triggered by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that rocked the county on Wednesday night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that the tremors could last for about a week.

Bureau data showed that the earthquake struck at 10:20pm, with the epicenter 46.5km northeast of the Chiayi County Government building and within the parameters of Alishan Township (阿里山).

The earthquake was felt in Chiayi City and Yunlin County’s Gukeng Township (古坑), where the seismic intensity reached magnitude 5.

Thirteen aftershocks were recorded between 10:22pm on Wednesday and 6:21am yesterday, the bureau said, calling it an earthquake swarm, a phenomenon in which a local area experiences a succession of quakes within a short period of time.

The earthquake was caused by the Philippine Sea Plate subducting beneath the Eurasian Plate, the bureau said, adding that the collision generated energy that came out on the fragile part of the Earth’s surface.

More aftershocks could occur near the earthquake’s epicenter in the next few days, with their seismic intensity likely reaching magnitude 3, said Jiang Juen-shi (江準熙), a specialist at the bureau’s Seismological Center.

As the epicenter of Wednesday’s night’s quake was only 6km from the epicenter of the Nov. 11 earthquake in Nantou County’s Jushan Township (竹山), the two could be related, the bureau said.

However, further analyses are needed to determine the relation between these two events, it said.