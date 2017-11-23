Chain coffee shops added to Taipei food platform

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Department of Health yesterday announced that chain coffee shops have been added to its online food ingredient registration platform, allowing people to check information about the beverages bought at 16 chain coffee shops in the city.

As drinking coffee has become a daily habit for many Taiwanese, the department said it invited 556 branches of 16 popular chain coffee shops to participate in its online food safety traceability platform, Food Tracer Taipei (foodtracer.taipei.gov.tw).

Chain coffee shops and bakeries were added to the platform to help people feel safer when they eat out, Taipei Department of Health Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑) said.

The nation’s coffee market is worth about NT$60 billion (US$2 billion) annually, so popular chain coffee shops were asked to provide transparent information to consumers, the department’s Food and Drug Division head Wang Ming-li (王明理) said.

The chain coffee shops include Starbucks Coffee, Cama Cafe, Mr Brown Cafe, Louisa Coffee, 85°C Daily Cafe, Barista Coffee, Ecoffee, Dante Coffee, Crown & Fancy Coffee House, Oklao Specialy Coffe and Ikari Coffee.

Information on a total of 2,347 types of ingredients used in 869 products, including their source of origin, allergens they contain, packaging materials, examination reports and other items, can be found on the platform.

The department also said 44 bakeries have voluntarily registered 1,204 sources of ingredients and 485 examination reports on the platform.

The bakeries include Imei, Hsin Tung Yang, Olympia, E.G-Sain, Shun Chen Bakery, I JY Sheng, Sun Merry, Yamazaki, Aunt Stella, Gino Pasco, Mister Donut, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Bread & Pastries.

The department said the platform also has a link to the Food and Drug Administration’s food and drug rumor clarification Web site on its front page, through which people can access accurate information about rumors on food and drug products.

A food safety information section allows people to learn about food labeling regulations and calories and nutrition, as well as to check whether restaurants or food companies are legally registered, it said.