Government urged to act on environment

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The government has been lagging behind on its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution has gotten worse in many cities across the nation, environmental advocates said yesterday, urging the government to encourage the use of electric vehicles and phase out coal-fired power plants.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Man-li (陳曼麗) joined the advocates in a news conference to criticize Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) for lacking an action plan to deal with deteriorating air quality and for not keeping in step with the international community on shifting toward a low-carbon economy.

The nation was ranked lower in this year’s Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) assessment, which was released last week at the UN climate change conference held in Bonn, Germany, Chen said.

“Taiwan finished in the lower ranks, placing 54th out of 57 nations in the CCPI with regards to cutting down carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases. This serves as a warning to us and it is also reflected in the nation’s worsening air quality over the past few years,” Chen said.

Published annually by Germanwatch and Climate Action Network Europe, the CCPI report is an evaluation of climate protection performance in several nations, with standardized criteria and rating by climate experts and scientists. It serves to highlight best practices in implementing environmental protection programs.

Mom Loves Taiwan secretary-general Yang Shun-mei (楊順美) told the news conference that Taiwan’s low scores in the index was due mainly to excessive per-capita energy use, along with unregulated carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Studies have shown that people in Taiwan use too much energy and much of that is not used efficiently. We waste too much energy through our industries and in everyday use by the public. Another problem is the high proportion of coal-fired plants in electricity generation,” Yang said.

Lee had previously presented positive reports on Taiwan making great strides on reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, but “Lee used questionable data and made many empty promises in his reports. Much of the content was exaggeration,” Taiwan Healthy Air Action Alliance director Yeh Kuang-peng (葉光芃) said.

Yeh urged the EPA and the government to undertake effective climate change policies and to deal with the worsening smog problem in Taichung, Kaohsiung and other regions.

“Among the best solutions are phasing out coal-fired power plants and implementing programs for alternative energy, such as solar, wind and tidal power, and recycling of biomass,” Yeh said.

“The government should push to reduce the burning of fossil fuels by providing incentives for people to use electric cars and motorcycles, and curtail the burning of gasoline and diesel fuel,” Yeh added.

The advocates said they would hold protests next month for concerned people to come together and raise awareness about air pollution in central and southern Taiwan.

The protests are to be held in the afternoon on Dec. 17 in Taichung and Kaoshiung, with participants to take part in a parade that is to finish with various activities, speeches and performances, Yeh said.