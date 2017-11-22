Most kids satisfied with lives, despite shortfalls: survey

Staff with, with CNA

Most children in the nation are satisfied with their lives, although the percentage is less than the global average, according to the results of a survey released on Monday, UN Universal Children’s Day.

The survey, which was conducted from May 24 to June 23, found that 82.8 percent of the nation’s children rated their subjective life satisfaction more than 60 on a scale of 100, the Child Welfare League Foundation said in a statement, adding that only 17.2 percent gave a score of less than 60, which indicated dissatisfaction.

However, the percentage of children in Taiwan who expressed satisfaction with their lives was less than the global average of 87.5 percent, the foundation said, citing advanced Western nations where the percentage exceeded 90 percent, including the Netherlands (92.3 percent), Norway (90 percent) and Denmark (90 percent).

The survey found that most Taiwanese children can sit down for a meal with their parents no more than four days per week — a frequency that has declined every year since 2012.

In terms of children’s education rights, only 15.2 percent of children in Taiwan enjoy going to school, compared with 46.8 percent in Norway, 42.2 percent in the Netherlands and the global average of 33.5 percent, the survey showed.

In terms of children’s rights with regard to participating in events or meetings and expressing views, 16.3 percent of those in Taiwan think that their views are often ignored or rejected by adults, the poll found.

The survey collected 1,598 valid samples from fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth-graders in Taiwan and has a margin of error of 2.45 percentage points.

In November 2014, Taiwan adopted the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, signaling that it would work to improve children’s rights in line with internationally accepted standards.