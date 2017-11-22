Taipei Tennis Center’s design lauded in award

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer

The Taipei Tennis Center, designed by architect Chien Hsueh-yi (簡學義), was on Monday last week announced as the winner of this year’s Taiwan Architecture Award by Taiwan Architect magazine.

The selection and handling of details, color scheme and construction materials reflect the designer’s intentionality, the panel of judges said, adding that the center’s natural ventilation and air flow were also well thought out.

They praised the center for not only meeting the high standards of international tennis, but also being tightly integrated into the lives of local residents.

An open space on the roof provides a view of the city, a contrast with the claustrophobic feeling that traditional sports centers give, they said.

The center was the focus of news reports this summer after athletes competing in the Taipei Summer Universiade were worn down by extreme heat, as the facility’s design was modified from a roofed structure to an open court due to construction budget cuts during the administration of former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌).

Two projects in Yilan County received honorable mentions: Jhong Shan School Hall, a sports complex designed by architect Huang Sheng-yuan (黃聲遠) inside Jhong Shan Elementary School, and the new administration building of the Sansing Township (三星) Office designed by architecture firm Harmonious Architects & Planners.

National Taichung Theater, designed by Japanese architect Toyo Ito, received a special prize due to the incomparable scale and challenge of the project, the magazine said, adding that it broke several international team effort records.

The magazine, published by the National Association of Architects, selected the winner from 12 nominated works.