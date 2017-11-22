Chunghwa Post not holding hiring test this year amid surplus of job hopefuls

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Post yesterday announced it was suspending this year’s personnel recruitment exam because it has 684 people who passed last year’s exam still waiting to be placed in jobs.

There were 1,871 people who passed last year tests, and among those still on the waiting list are 261 who were guaranteed full employment and 423 who were given conditional acceptance in case any of those guaranteed full employment turned down job offers or if there was a shortage of workers.

The company’s announcement followed complaints to the media from people looking for government jobs who wanted to know why there had not been any notices for this year’s employment exam.

Chunghwa Post normally holds the exam in September, after issuing a public notice in the first half of the year.

There have also been complaints from people who have been waiting for their full-time assignments for more than a year.

They said they are having trouble making ends meet because they did not look for other employment and do not have a stable income while they wait.

The company said the delay in making job offers was due to changes to personnel requirements following amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) passed late last year that included a work hour policy stipulating employees have one fixed day off and one flexible rest day every week and raised overtime pay requirements.

The company stopped its express delivery service for registered mail and packages at post office branches that are open on Saturday as a result of the new work rules, while it has closed or merged some post offices due to a decline in businesses.

It said it had expected to recruit a large number of people last year to replace those scheduled to retire last year or in the near future, but the launch of the new work hour policy disrupted its job deployment plan and reduced its personnel requirements.

Chunghwa Post spokesperson Susan Lan (藍淑貞) said an announcement was made at the end of last month asking all post offices to quickly find proper jobs for those on the waiting list who were given offers for full employment.

Those on the backup list would be employed based on their ranking in the list, as well as the jobs available at different offices before the end of this year, she said.

The Taipei Post Office, Banciao Post Office and Kaohsiung Post Office are to decide on assignments for new employees at their different branches next week and the beginning of next month, and employees would be able to report to work once their receive their notices, Lan said.