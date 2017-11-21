Ang Lee to present award at the Golden Horse Film Festival

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee (李安) is to return to Taiwan this week to present an award at the 54th Golden Horse Awards ceremony, the organizers said yesterday.

Lee and Golden Globe-winning American actress Jessica Chastain are to present the award for Best Leading Actress at the ceremony on Saturday, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival executive committee said.

Although Lee is busy preparing for his new film, he has confirmed that he will return to Taiwan for the ceremony at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, the committee said.

It is to be Chastain’s first time in Taiwan, the organizers said.

Chastain was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2012 Academy Awards for her performance as an aspiring socialite in the movie The Help.

In 2013, her role in the thriller Zero Dark Thirty earned her a Golden Globe Best Actress award and an Oscar nomination in the same category

At the Golden Horse Awards, Chastain is to present alongside Lee, who was the first Asian director to win an Oscar.

Lee has won two Oscars for Best Director, the first in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain and the second in 2013 for Life of Pi.