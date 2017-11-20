Southbound Policy complements India’s own efforts: envoy

Staff writer, with CNA

The government’s New Southbound Policy is a logical strategy that complements India’s regional foreign policy of prioritizing connections with its East Asian neighbors, India’s representative to Taiwan said on Wednesday.

India-Taipei Association Director-General Sridharan Madhusudhanan said that while Taiwan is seeking to enhance its relations with South Asian nations, India is looking east.

By boosting links with South Asian nations, including India, Taiwan is hoping to achieve sustained economic growth and to transform its economic model, with a focus on innovation and original branding, he said.

“On the Indian side, we have launched the Act East Policy, to increase our connections with the region,” Madhusudhanan said.

The Act East Policy, launched in 2014 under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prioritizes India’s relations with its East Asian neighbors, Madhusudhanan said.

The Taiwanese and Indian policies, therefore, are linked by complementary logics, he said.

He said that India could contribute to the New Southbound Policy, which is aimed at strengthening ties with ASEAN members, South Asian nations, Australia and New Zealand.

India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world, with annual GDP growth of more than 7 percent, he said.

It has a population of 1.3 billion and its workforce is on average 29 years old, and a series of flagship programs, such as “Make in India” and “Digital India,” have been introduced under Modi, Madhusudhanan said.

“India is inviting credible partners with capital, capability and cutting-edge technology to join in this growth,” he said.

Many Taiwanese companies have already invested in India, in areas that include information and communication technology, medical devices, automobile components, machinery, steel, electronics, construction, engineering and financial services, he said.