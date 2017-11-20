As deadline looms, Women’s League chair threatens to walk out of talks

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Negotiations between the Ministry of the Interior, the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee and the National Women’s League about reorganizing the league have reached an impasse, with no end in sight, sources said.

The committee has clashed with league chairwoman Cecilia Koo (辜嚴倬雲) over sections of proposed administrative contracts that would penalize the league for hiding assets, a high-ranking ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Koo was unhappy with the committee’s insistence that the contract include mechanisms that would punish the league’s chairperson for hidden assets and threatened to walk out of the negotiations, sources said.

Because Koo refused to sign the agreement, the original deadline to reach a deal expired on Oct. 24, the sources said.

The committee is not likely to relent, because Chairman Lin Feng-jeng (林峰正) said at an internal meeting that the talks would not be extended indefinitely, and the new deadline of coming Friday will the last, the sources said.

Although the ministry is still pushing for a deal, other parties in the negotiation have stopped talking to each other and no progress has been made since meetings were called off, sources said.

“We can call a meeting, but people will just keeping gumming it up. We are practically holding a wake for the administrative contract,” the official said.

Members of Koo’s family have been trying to convince her to extricate herself from the situation by resigning her position at the league, because they disapprove of the committee’s stance on punishing asset-hiding, sources said.

However, Koo is emotionally attached to the league because Soong Mayling (蔣宋美齡), Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) wife, personally entrusted it to her, a source said.

“She could not care less about the league’s assets,” a source close to Koo said.

However, a committee member said Koo has been the registered person-in-charge of the league for 14 years and had been its director-general for longer than that when Soong was in charge.

“She put in more than 30 years at the league and her claim that she knows nothing does not cut it,” the committee member said. “There will be a clause in the administrative contract to hold the person in charge responsible.”

League members said they regretted agreeing to engage in the talks, a source said.

Meanwhile, the committee said it is ready to rule the league a political party affiliate that has illegally appropriated assets if it refuses to come to an agreement before the deadline, the source added.