Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Cold front assails north

The weather was turning wet and cold yesterday due to strengthening seasonal northeasterly winds and the arrival of the strongest cold front so far this autumn, the Central Weather Bureau said. Taiwan’s north and east, in particular, experienced downpours and a prolonged period of rain, it said, adding that as the cold air gradually moves southward, temperatures in the north were forecast to fall further to between 15°C and 17°C today. Meanwhile, bureau data showed that a tropical depression near the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) in the South China Sea yesterday morning strengthened into a tropical storm, which has been named Kirogi. The storm is expected to head toward the Indochinese Peninsula and should not affect Taiwan, the bureau said.

DEFENSE

Firms bid to locate black box

The air force has released a formal request for tender (RFT) by companies to conduct a marine salvage mission to retrieve the flight recorder of the Mirage-2000 fighter jet that went missing on Nov. 7. According to an air force official, who wished to remain anonymous, the RFT, which was published earlier this week, has attracted bids from more than five companies, all of which are able to locate and retrieve the black box from a depth of 100m. The air force is to review the bids tomorrow and if all goes well, the contract will be awarded and a company will proceed with salvage work, weather conditions permitting, the source said. It has been 12 days since the Mirage-2000, piloted by Captain Ho Tzu-yu (何子雨) went missing off the northeast coast. Since then, the air force has detected and located a signal matching that sent out by Mirage-2000 black boxes about 145km north by northeast of Keelung.

CRIME

People charged with logging

The Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday charged 21 people with involvement in an illegal logging operation. Chief prosecutor Wu Yi-ying (吳怡盈) said 13 Taiwanese and eight foreign nationals have been charged with illegal logging, transporting the timber and processing it into works of art for sale. Among those indicted is a man believed to be the mastermind of the operation, surnamed Chou (周), who recruited members to the group and committed offenses throughout Taiwan since the beginning of the year, Wu said. Chou’s group allegedly engaged in 22 cases of illegal logging and related commercial activities from January to June. Police last month conducted a raid on the group’s operations, seizing 315 items, including logs and works of art, weighing a total of 5.189 tonnes and worth NT$50 million (US$1.66 million).

EDUCATION

NTUST ranks 65th for jobs

UK magazine Times Higher Education on Thursday included four of the nation’s universities in this year’s Global University Employability Ranking, which assesses how well universities prepare students for the workplace, with National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) leading the pack, ranking 65th out of 150 academic institutions worldwide. The annual survey solicits opinions from human resources executives. NTUST moved up eight places from last year. National Taiwan University moved up five places from last year to 122nd place. National Tsing Hua University climbed five places as well, to 136th. National Chiao Tung University, which was not included in last year’s list, this year made it to 144th place on the list.