KMT Taipei mayoral hopeful Ting vows to reinstate cash handouts to the elderly

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Ting Shou-chung (丁守中) yesterday pledged to reinstate government subsidies for the elderly that were canceled by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), as he announced his candidacy for next year’s mayoral election.

It is Ting’s fifth attempt to secure the KMT’s nomination for the mayoral post, after four failed efforts over the course of the seven legislative terms he has served since 1990.

“You must all be wondering, why is Ting Shou-chung here again? Does he not have better things to do?” Ting asked. “The reason I am here again is because I can no longer bear the sight of Taiwan’s economic recession and Taipei’s dwindling global competitiveness.”

Citing statistics from other major cities in the Asia-Pacific region, Ting said average incomes of Taipei residents dropped 6 percent over the past three years, while Shanghai and Seoul residents saw their incomes increase 33 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

In terms of global competitiveness, cities like Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai remain in the top 15, but Taipei this year saw its ranking slip from 25th to 47th from last year, Ting said, adding that the city’s rapidly aging population and large wealth gap also need to be dealt with.

To bolster his candidacy, Ting introduced a team of five consultants who would work by his side should he win the KMT’s primary and the election, most notably among whom was former premier Simon Chang (張善政) — who has been tipped as one of the KMT’s potential candidates for the mayoral race.

Chang said he agreed to join the team because, unlike other aspirants who treat the Taipei mayoral seat as a stepping stone to the presidency, Ting considers the post to be the final destination of his political career.

Ting’s electoral platform includes plans to strengthen cooperation between the government and businesses to make the city more innovative, make Taipei’s public transport systems more affordable and accessible, implement a separate minimum living wage for Taipei residents and expedite urban renewal.

He also proposed reinstating a subsidy that the city used to give to residents aged 65 or older each September of NT$1,500 to NT$10,000, depending on people’s age, in celebration of the Double Ninth Festival.

Asked whether he would run as an independent if he fails to secure party nomination, Ting answered with a firm “no.”

In response to media inquiries yesterday, Ko said running in an election is every person’s right.

Ko, who has said he will seek re-election, said he believes doing a good job of running the municipality is the best preparation for re-election.

In 2015, Ko revised eligibility criteria for the subsidy, saying the city should build a sustainable care system for the elderly instead of doling out cash subsidies.

It is now only available to senior citizens from low-to-moderate income families.

It is wrong for local governments to hand out cash gifts to senior citizens on the Double Ninth Festival because it is tantamount to “directly buying votes and pleasing voters,” Ko said.

Additional reporting by Lee I-chia