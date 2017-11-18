Penghu hoping to lure travelers with NT$1,100 coupons

By Liu Yu-Ching and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Penghu County Government yesterday announced a plan to distribute consumer vouchers to visitors beginning on Tuesday.

Visitors who stay in Penghu for at least two nights can receive NT$1,100 in vouchers by presenting either a plane or ferry ticket, their national identification card and proof of their local housing arrangement, local officials said.

Visitors who stay for one night are entitled to vouchers totaling NT$500, the Penghu Tourism Department said.

The department said the county government would give out up to 164,000 vouchers this year, each of which would have a face value of NT$100, adding that registered residents of Penghu cannot participate in the program.

Officials said 20,000 people could benefit from the program.

Visitors can collect the vouchers until Feb. 10 next year at Penghu Marine Geopark Center or Magong Airport, the department said, adding that voucher booths are also to be set up in Wangan Township (望安) and Cimei Township (七美) and detailed locations would be announced on the county’s Web site.

Vouchers can be used at legally registered businesses and a shopping guide would be releasded that includes discounts from 151 vendors, it said.

The county government said that it was about 50,000 people short of reaching Penghu County Commissioner Chen Kuang-fu’s (陳光復) goal of 1.2 million tourists this year.

Apart from offering tourists discounts and hosting sports competitions during this year’s Penghu Autumn Festival, the county government and the Penghu National Scenic Area Administration are to continue hosting unique tourist events throughout the winter, the department said.