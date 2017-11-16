Taiwan seventh-largest source of students in US

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan remained the seventh-largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year last year, while more US students came to Taiwan, an annual report by the US-based Institute of Educational Exchange said.

According to the institute’s 2017 Annual Open Doors Report published on Monday, about 21,500 Taiwanese enrolled at US institutions during the 2016-2017 academic year, an annual increase of 1.8 percent.

A majority of the Taiwanese (41 percent) were pursuing graduate studies, followed by those enrolled in undergraduate programs (30 percent) and students in practical training programs (19.6 percent).

The top five places of origin for international students in the US are China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Rounding out the top 10 are Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Mexico and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the number of US students studying at colleges or universities in Taiwan climbed by 11 percent last year, the report said.

American Institute in Taiwan spokeswoman Sonia Urbam said the institute has launched several programs to promote US higher education to Taiwanese students.

“It is primarily through EducationUSA, a free advisory service that provides accurate and comprehensive information on studying in the US to students,” Urbam said, adding that different branches of American Spaces across Taiwan, as well as the American Innovation Center in Taipei, frequently host information sessions on US education and culture.

She said the institute has also used social media to highlight news about student exchange opportunities organized by the US Department of State.