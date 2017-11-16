Taipei launches ‘fun pass’ for foreigners visiting three cities

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism yesterday unveiled the Taipei Fun Pass (北北基好玩卡), a card that allows foreign visitors to enjoy discounted fares when taking public transportation in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung and entry to 12 popular attractions.

The card, introduced in cooperation with the New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department and the Keelung Department of Transportation and Tourism, comes in two types: unlimited, which includes entrance to various sites, and transportation-only.

Speaking at Taipei City Hall, Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) said the unlimited card is similar to “day passes” available in major cities abroad, allowing visitors to take unlimited rides on Taipei’s MRT system, Taipei and New Taipei City buses and five tourist shuttle routes, and provides entry to 12 popular attractions.

Taipei is an important portal that foreign visitors pass through on visits to the nation, so the pass aims to make it easier for them to get around Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung, as well as the northeast coastal areas, Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Chien Yu-yen (簡余晏) said.

The unlimited pass is available with three validity periods — one day (NT$1,200), two days (NT$1,600) and three days (NT$1,900) — and includes exclusive electronic discount vouchers at participating stores, she said.

The transportation pass has validity periods ranging from one to five days, she added.

Visitors who make good use of the Taipei Fun Pass could save up to 60 percent on travel expenses and entrance tickets, Chien said.

The Taipei department said that more details about the Taipei Fun Pass can be found at its official Web site: funpass.travel.taipei.

Separately, the Taipei MRT said that children aged six to 12 residing in Taipei would enjoy a 40 percent discount on the metro system starting from Jan. 1 at the earliest.

About 150,000 children are expected to benefit from the policy, it said.