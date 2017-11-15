Taiwan to host e-sports event

By Ke Yu-hao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Kaohsiung will next year host the International e-Sports Federation World Championship, the Chinese Taipei e-Sports Association said on Sunday.

Next year’s event is expected to attract more than 1,000 competitors from 50 nations, the association said.

The association has been bidding to host the game in Kaohsiung for the past six months, it said.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu’s (陳菊) personal recommendation letter and promise to organize the event with the same care the city paid to organizing the World Games in 2009 played a key role in carrying the bid, the association said.

Chen issued a statement saying that Kaohsiung is grateful for the opportunity to hold the championship and the efforts of the association in winning the bid to host the event.

Kaohsiung will find private-sector partners to transform the Maritime Cultural and Popular Music Center into an international e-sports arena, with a NT$200 million (US$6.63 million) budget, Chen said.

The first championship, called the 2009 Challenge, was held in Taebaek, South Korea.

The league has 48 members, including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

The championship is to be the second e-sports event the city hosts, after the Asian Championship for the League of Legends video game at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center in August.